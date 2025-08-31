By the Numbers: Tulsa 35, Abilene Christian 7

Tulsa opened the Tre Lamb era with a dominant 35-7 win over Abilene Christian, powered by a big night from Dominic Richardson and a stifling defensive effort.

By: Jeremie Poplin

263 — Total rushing yards for Tulsa, led by Dominic Richardson’s career-high 142 yards and a touchdown.

142 — Rushing yards by Richardson on 20 carries, including a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

2 — Passing touchdowns for quarterback Kirk Francis, who threw for 218 yards on 20-of-31 passing.

67 — Receiving yards for Zion Booker, who added a touchdown on six catches to pace the Golden Hurricane receivers.

22 — Yards on Francis’ touchdown strike to Brody Foley in the fourth quarter, the tight end’s first career reception.

9 — Tackles for loss by the Tulsa defense, including 3 sacks from Byron Turner Jr. and 2 sacks from J’Dan Burnett.

14 — Team-high tackles from linebacker Ray Coney, anchoring a defense that held ACU scoreless until the fourth quarter.

25 — Points scored by Tulsa in the second half to pull away after leading just 10–0 at halftime.

16 — Abilene Christian’s FCS national ranking entering the game.

1 — Forced turnover by the Golden Hurricane, an interception from Elijah Green early in the fourth quarter.

6:42 — Time remaining in the fourth when ACU quarterback Stone Earle scored the Wildcats’ only touchdown on an 11-yard run.

8 p.m. CT, Sept. 6 — Kickoff time for Tulsa’s next game at New Mexico State.