By the Numbers: Tulsa 35, Abilene Christian 7

Sunday, August 31st 2025, 11:28 am
263 — Total rushing yards for Tulsa, led by Dominic Richardson’s career-high 142 yards and a touchdown.
142 — Rushing yards by Richardson on 20 carries, including a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
2 — Passing touchdowns for quarterback Kirk Francis, who threw for 218 yards on 20-of-31 passing.
67 — Receiving yards for Zion Booker, who added a touchdown on six catches to pace the Golden Hurricane receivers.
22 — Yards on Francis’ touchdown strike to Brody Foley in the fourth quarter, the tight end’s first career reception.
9 — Tackles for loss by the Tulsa defense, including 3 sacks from Byron Turner Jr. and 2 sacks from J’Dan Burnett.
14 — Team-high tackles from linebacker Ray Coney, anchoring a defense that held ACU scoreless until the fourth quarter.
25 — Points scored by Tulsa in the second half to pull away after leading just 10–0 at halftime.
16 — Abilene Christian’s FCS national ranking entering the game.
1 — Forced turnover by the Golden Hurricane, an interception from Elijah Green early in the fourth quarter.
6:42 — Time remaining in the fourth when ACU quarterback Stone Earle scored the Wildcats’ only touchdown on an 11-yard run.
8 p.m. CT, Sept. 6 — Kickoff time for Tulsa’s next game at New Mexico State.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
