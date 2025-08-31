Toby Rowland breaks down OU's win: John Mateer stars as Oklahoma cruises

John Mateer dazzles in Oklahoma debut as Sooners cruise past Illinois State, setting the stage for a showdown with Michigan.

By: News 9

The Brent Venables era in Norman entered a new chapter Saturday night as redshirt freshman quarterback John Mateer made his long-awaited debut, leading Oklahoma to a 35-3 win over Illinois State inside Owen Field.

The Sooners (1-0) overcame an early turnover and settled in behind their new signal-caller, who threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start.

After a fumble ended OU’s second drive, Mateer helped the Sooners find their rhythm with a first-quarter touchdown run. In the second quarter, he connected with linebacker-turned-tight end Jaren Kanak for a key first down before finding Dion Burks across the middle for a 27-yard touchdown, putting OU ahead 14-0. Freshman running back Troy Blaylock capped the half with a score, sending the Sooners into the locker room up 21-0.

Illinois State’s only points came on a third-quarter field goal, while Mateer finished strong with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Keontez Lewis, a transfer from Southern Illinois, who had nine catches for 119 yards more than any Oklahoma receiver recorded in a single game last season.

OU radio voice Toby Rowland praised Mateer’s poise after the game:

“He was calm, cool, collected. He was the best player on the field tonight, which is what you hope to see out of your quarterback.”

Chris Williams highlighted offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s system as a key factor:

“Two things stood out. He puts defenders in conflict, and he got the ball in the hands of the stars.”

The Sooners now turn their attention to a major early-season test, hosting No. 14 Michigan next week in one of the nation’s marquee September matchups.