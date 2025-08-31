FC Tulsa's 14-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends With A 2-0 Loss At Colorado Springs

FC Tulsa suffers a 2-0 loss to Colorado Springs, ending their 14-match unbeaten streak. Despite the outcome, the club remains in 1st place position in the USL Western Conference. Player and coach reactions inside.

By: Scott Pfeil

FC Tulsa's 14-match unbeaten streak, which was the longest in the USL this season, came to an end Saturday night with a 2-0 loss at Colorado Springs. It was a physical match, with 29 fouls. Goals from Quenzi Huerman in the 58th minute and Cole Mrowka in second-half stoppage time proved the difference for the hosts. Tulsa's last loss before Saturday was at Orange County on May 3rd.

Tulsa Remains In 1st Place

Despite Saturday night's loss to Colorado Switchbacks FC, FC Tulsa remains in 1st place in the USL's Western Conference by 8 points. Tulsa falls to 12-6-4 this season, with 42 points through 22 matches. Tulsa still has a 99% chance of making the playoffs, and is still projected to finish the season in 1st place with 64.7 points.

Player & Coach Reactions

Head Coach Luke Spencer:

“I think up to this point in the season, when you look at the big picture… we’ve gone a long time in the league without this feeling. That’s what I’m proud of. The result was fair tonight, but it gives us a chance to go back, look at the film, learn, improve, and move forward.”

Midfielder Eliot Goldthorp:

"Ultimately, you know, we need to look at ourselves and just regroup and go again next week. Not our best performance tonight, but that’s going to happen — and, yeah, we just got to go again.”

Defender Owen Damm:

“We’re in first place right now, but we’re sitting with the big target on our back. So, you know, we’re going to get every team’s best from here on out.”

What's Next?

FC Tulsa returns home to ONEOK Field on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 pm to host Birmingham Legion FC for Vamos Tulsa Night.



