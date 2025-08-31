College football roundup for the state of Oklahoma

Sooner State college football teams wrapped up Week 1 with 5-3 record. Noteworthy performances from OU Sooners, OSU Cowboys, and TU Golden Hurricane.

Week 1 of the college football season is in the books, and the Sooner State went 5-3. Here's a look at all the results.

University of Oklahoma Sooners

John Mateer passed for 392 yards and three touchdowns in a record-setting first game at Oklahoma, and the 18th-ranked Sooners beat Illinois State 35-3 on Saturday night. Mateer set the school record for most yards passing in an Oklahoma debut, surpassing Baker Mayfield's 388 yards against Akron in 2015.

Keontez Lewis, a transfer from Southern Illinois, had nine catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns for Oklahoma. Jaren Kanak, a converted linebacker, had five catches for 90 yards in his first game at tight end. Oklahoma will host 14th-ranked Michigan at 6:30 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Hauss Hejny threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in one quarter before getting injured, and Oklahoma State defeated UT Martin 27-7 on Thursday night in the Cowboys' season opener. Hejny passed for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 27 yards and another score before leaving the game in the first quarter. late in the opening period. Zane Flores passed for 136 yards for Oklahoma State, and Terrill Davis, a transfer from UCO, had two catches for 75 yards for the Cowboys. The Cowboys travel to No. 7 Oregon on Saturday at 2:30 pm.

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes

Dominic Richardson ran for 142 yards and a touchdown, leading a 263-yard team rushing performance for Tulsa in a dominant 35-7 win over Abilene Christian in the season opener. Tulsa quarterback Kirk Francis was 20 for 31 with 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Brody Foley and Zion Booker. Tulsa travels to New Mexico State on Saturday at 8 pm.

Central Oklahoma Broncos

UCO dropped its season opener at Texas Permian Basin on Saturday, 34-14. Jett Huff went 14-for-34 with 169 yards and two touchdowns. William Mason led the rushing attack with nine carries for 107 yards and one touchdown. Jaylen Cottrell added eight carries for 50 yards and one touchdown. UCO will play its home opener on Saturday against Pittsburg State at 7 pm.

Northeastern State Riverhawks

NSU went on the road and beat Saginaw Valley State 28-21 on Thursday night. The road win was the first for NSU head coach Darrin Chiaverini in his 2nd season with the program. Ramon McKinney Jr. scored on a 3-yard run with 3:22 left to cap a 15-play, 99-yard drive, and Sim Kilpatrick intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:08 left to seal the win. The Riverhawks host Missouri S&T at 6 pm on Saturday.

Langston Lions

Grambling State beat Langston University 55-7 in the Shreveport Kickoff Classic on Saturday. The Tigers outgained the Lions 466 yards to just 97. Grambling now leads the series versus Langston 5-1. Langston will host Louisiana Christian at 6 pm on Saturday in the Lions' home opener.

Oklahoma Panhandle State Aggies

Kicker Carlos Vazquez booted a game-winning, 28-yard field goal with 59 seconds left to give the Aggies a 10-9 victory at Peru State on Saturday. It was the Aggies' first road win in a season opener in 35 years. Panhandle State limited the Bobcats to just three field goals. Panhandle State travels to East Texas Baptist University on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Norsemen

NEO opened the 2025 season with a 27-20 loss at home to Butler on Saturday. The Norsemen will host Independence Community College this Saturday at 7 pm.



