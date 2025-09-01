Tulsa family hoping for answers after loved one found with head injury on Memorial Day; died three days later

Justin Lewis was found near Mohawk Boulevard between Peoria and Lewis with a head injury on Memorial Day and later died. Police and the family are hoping someone will come forward with information that can help investigators figure out what really happened.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

A Tulsa family is trying to get answers after a man was found with a head injury on Memorial Day and died three days later.

Justin Lewis was found near Mohawk Boulevard between Peoria and Lewis in Tulsa.

So far, no one has been arrested or charged with his death.

Missing Justin

The family of Justin Lewis says the past few months without him have been tough.

"Just heartbroken,” said Brittany Patrick. “So unexpected."

Patrick was in a relationship with Lewis for nearly two decades.

"I've been lost,” said Patrick. “I thought I was going crazy a couple of times. Because, he was there. He was always there helping me if I needed help."

Lewis leaves behind four children he loved very much, and loved to go fishing.

"He was a good man,” said Cheyanne Lewis, his daughter. “He always helped people and he liked to go fishing a lot. Like every day, he went fishing. He was just a good dad."

What Happened?

Lewis left to go fishing on Memorial Day, something he did all the time.

What happened next isn’t clear.

All they know is Lewis was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

"I called Justin's cell phone number and then a nurse answered, and told me that they found him on the side of the road and he's not stable, and that they're doing surgery,” said Patrick.

Tulsa Police believe Lewis’s injuries are consistent with him being hit by a car while on his bicycle, but since there are no witnesses, there isn’t much officers can do unless someone comes forward with information.

Hoping for Answers

Getting answers on what happened to her father would mean the world to Lewis.

"Just to know what happened would be a miracle, really,” said Lewis. “Because that's all I dream about. It's all I think about really, at least, just to know what happened."

Until that day comes, they’ll remember the happy times and honor him.

"He was amazing,” said Patrick. “He loved to fish, he loved kids, he loved his kids, he was just a good guy. He would help anybody that needed help."

How to Help

If you have any information that could help investigators you are asked to call Tulsa Police CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.