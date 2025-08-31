Jeremy Shockey Named to NEO Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Former Golden Norseman and NFL Pro Bowler, Jeremy Shockey, to join NEO Athletic Hall of Fame in 2025.

By: Scott Pfeil

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) announced that Jeremy Shockey will be inducted into the NEO Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Jeremy Shockey's History

Shockey was a standout tight end for the Golden Norsemen during the 1999 season. He earned First-Team JC All-American honors from The JC Grid Wire and was a unanimous First-Team All-Southwest Junior College Conference selection. In his single season at NEO, he had 33 catches for 484 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following his time in Miami, Okla., Shockey transferred to the University of Miami, where he became one of the most celebrated tight ends in college football. Over two seasons, he tallied 61 receptions for 815 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2001, he led the Hurricanes in receptions. He played a key role in their undefeated national championship season, catching five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Rose Bowl victory over Nebraska. He earned multiple All-America honors, was a two-time First-Team All-BIG EAST selection, and was a finalist for the prestigious John Mackey Award.

Shockey declared for the 2002 NFL Draft following his junior season and was selected 14th overall in the first round by the New York Giants. He immediately impacted, earning four Pro Bowl selections (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006) and winning the inaugural Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award. Shockey helped the Giants build a championship roster and secured a Super Bowl ring with the franchise in 2007. He won a second championship with the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV, where he caught the go-ahead touchdown. He concluded his 10-year NFL career with 547 receptions, 6,143 yards, and 37 touchdowns.

When is NEO's Hall of Fame weekend?

Shockey will be formally inducted during NEO’s Hall of Fame Weekend, September 12–13, 2025.