More than 20 shots fired outside Tulsa comedy club, police say

Tulsa Police say more than 20 shots were fired into the air outside a comedy club near 31st and Sheridan, with no injuries reported and one arrest made for public intoxication.

Monday, September 1st 2025, 5:41 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police say more than 20 shots were fired outside a comedy club near 31st Street and Sheridan Road early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. and found more than 100 cars in the parking lot. Police say witnesses gave conflicting descriptions of the vehicle involved.

Investigators believe the rounds were fired into the air from an AR-style rifle or pistol. No injuries were reported.

Police say one person was arrested at the scene for public intoxication.
