ODOT projects cause lane shifts, closures across Tulsa area

Monday, September 1st 2025, 6:48 am
Drivers in the Tulsa area should expect multiple lane closures and detours this week as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation continues major road and bridge work.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, southbound US-75 lanes between 41st Street and 61st Street will shift as part of an ongoing interchange improvement project.
The southbound US-75 ramp to eastbound I-44 will close by Wednesday for roughly two years. Drivers can detour using westbound I-244 to reach eastbound I-44.
The southbound US-75 on-ramp from 41st Street will also be closed.
The I-44/US-75 interchange project is expected to continue through summer 2028. Current closures include:
Southbound US-75 will be narrowed to one lane between 81st Street and 96th Street from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, continuing nightly through mid-September for bridge repairs.
Northbound US-75 and the westbound I-244 off-ramp to 1st Street will be narrowed to one lane daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-September.
Eastbound I-244 at the junction with US-75 will remain narrowed to one lane through October 2025 for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-151 is reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic over the Keystone Dam through mid-September. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is performing repairs.
Motorists are advised to plan extra travel time and follow posted detours.
