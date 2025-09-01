ODOT projects cause lane shifts, closures across Tulsa area

ODOT is implementing multiple lane closures and detours across Tulsa this week for ongoing road and bridge projects, including long-term work at the I-44/US-75 interchange.

By: Brooke Cox

Drivers in the Tulsa area should expect multiple lane closures and detours this week as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation continues major road and bridge work.

US-75 Near I-44 Interchange

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, southbound US-75 lanes between 41st Street and 61st Street will shift as part of an ongoing interchange improvement project.

The southbound US-75 ramp to eastbound I-44 will close by Wednesday for roughly two years. Drivers can detour using westbound I-244 to reach eastbound I-44.

The southbound US-75 on-ramp from 41st Street will also be closed.

I-44/US-75 Interchange Improvements Through 2028

The I-44/US-75 interchange project is expected to continue through summer 2028. Current closures include:

Eastbound and westbound I-44 ramps to northbound US-75 Southbound US-75 ramp to westbound I-44 Westbound I-44 narrowed to two lanes at US-75 Skelly Drive closed between Union Avenue and Olympia Avenue 51st Street closed between Jackson Avenue and Olympia Avenue 46th Street narrowed to one lane at US-75 with temporary traffic signals

Nightly Lane Reductions on US-75 in Jenks

Southbound US-75 will be narrowed to one lane between 81st Street and 96th Street from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, continuing nightly through mid-September for bridge repairs.

US-75 and I-244 Inner Dispersal Loop (NE Corner IDL)

Northbound US-75 and the westbound I-244 off-ramp to 1st Street will be narrowed to one lane daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-September.

Eastbound I-244 at the junction with US-75 will remain narrowed to one lane through October 2025 for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-151 at Keystone Dam

SH-151 is reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic over the Keystone Dam through mid-September. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is performing repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan extra travel time and follow posted detours.