ODOT projects cause lane shifts, closures across Tulsa area

ODOT is implementing multiple lane closures and detours across Tulsa this week for ongoing road and bridge projects, including long-term work at the I-44/US-75 interchange.

Monday, September 1st 2025, 6:48 am

By: Brooke Cox


Drivers in the Tulsa area should expect multiple lane closures and detours this week as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation continues major road and bridge work.

US-75 Near I-44 Interchange

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, southbound US-75 lanes between 41st Street and 61st Street will shift as part of an ongoing interchange improvement project.

The southbound US-75 ramp to eastbound I-44 will close by Wednesday for roughly two years. Drivers can detour using westbound I-244 to reach eastbound I-44.

The southbound US-75 on-ramp from 41st Street will also be closed.

I-44/US-75 Interchange Improvements Through 2028

The I-44/US-75 interchange project is expected to continue through summer 2028. Current closures include:

  1. Eastbound and westbound I-44 ramps to northbound US-75
  2. Southbound US-75 ramp to westbound I-44
  3. Westbound I-44 narrowed to two lanes at US-75
  4. Skelly Drive closed between Union Avenue and Olympia Avenue
  5. 51st Street closed between Jackson Avenue and Olympia Avenue
  6. 46th Street narrowed to one lane at US-75 with temporary traffic signals

Nightly Lane Reductions on US-75 in Jenks

Southbound US-75 will be narrowed to one lane between 81st Street and 96th Street from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, continuing nightly through mid-September for bridge repairs.

US-75 and I-244 Inner Dispersal Loop (NE Corner IDL)

Northbound US-75 and the westbound I-244 off-ramp to 1st Street will be narrowed to one lane daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-September.

Eastbound I-244 at the junction with US-75 will remain narrowed to one lane through October 2025 for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-151 at Keystone Dam

SH-151 is reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic over the Keystone Dam through mid-September. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is performing repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan extra travel time and follow posted detours.
Brooke Cox
Brooke Cox

Brooke Cox is a Digital Producer at News On 6, where she has been part of the team since August 2024.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 1st, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

August 8th, 2025

August 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025