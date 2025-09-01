Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $1.1 billion

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.1 billion, marking it the fifth-largest in Powerball history. See details of the draw and where tickets are being sold.

By: CBS News

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.1 billion, the fifth-largest ever in the game's history, after there were no winning tickets for Saturday night's $1 billion grand prize.

Saturday's winning numbers were 3, 18, 22, 27 and 33, with a Powerball of 17. Nine tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million, but no ticket matched all six. Four of those tickets were sold in California, and one each was sold in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.

Lottery officials also said three tickets that matched all five white balls were sold with the game's "power play" option, which costs an extra $1 per ticket and doubles the value of any prizes. In the latest drawing, those tickets were worth $2 million each and sold to Powerball players in Colorado, Indiana and New Hampshire.

The $1.1 billion jackpot for Monday night's drawing has an estimated cash value of $498.4 million.

Based on the jackpot estimate, a single jackpot winner on Monday would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of $498.4 million before taxes, or going with the annuity option, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, each payment also before taxes.

Saturday's drawing marked the sixth time in the game's 33-year history that the top prize has climbed to the billion-dollar mark.

No one has won Powerball's jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

Four of the five previous billion-plus-jackpot-winning tickets were sold in California, including a single ticket sold in Altadena in 2022 that claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history.

The next drawing, which takes place from the Florida Lottery live draw studio in Tallahassee, is on Monday at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.