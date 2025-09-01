OSBI investigating after man found dead in Warner home

OSBI is investigating the death of a man in Warner after an altercation with a suspect, who was hospitalized, and authorities discovered drugs and a child in the home.

By: Brooke Cox

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man found inside a Warner home on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Authorities identified the victim as 51-year-old Jesse Martin. Investigators said Martin was involved in an altercation with a suspect before he was killed.

Warner police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was found in a nearby home with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

The OSBI said the Muskogee County District Attorney's office will determine whether charges will be filed.

Police said a search warrant led to the discovery of methamphetamine and other drug-related items. A child was found inside the home where the suspect was located and was placed in the care of family members.

Several people were taken into custody on child neglect and drug-related complaints. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.