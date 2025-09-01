Caney Valley schools address video showing student choked in locker room

A video showing a Caney Valley student being choked in a locker room prompted the district to discipline those involved and review the incident.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Caney Valley Public Schools is responding after a video surfaced showing a student being choked in a school locker room on Aug. 15.

In the footage, one student places his arm around another boy’s neck for several seconds before the boy passes out and falls to the ground.

News On 6 spoke with the family of the student who was choked. They say he is okay.

The district says it was made aware of the incident shortly after it happened. In a statement, Caney Valley Public Schools said:

"The school issued discipline aligned with our school policy with the information that was available to us. Caney Valley does not, nor will we ever, condone any form of violence among our students on or off campus."

The superintendent said the School Resource Officer was informed, but the district did not indicate whether any other authorities were notified or if criminal charges will be pursued.