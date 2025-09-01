MetroLink Tulsa updates routes and expands service hours

New MetroLink Tulsa bus route updates impact Route 250, 410, and 490. Night and Sunday service expanded in East Tulsa. Fare discounts end today.

By: Ethan Wright

-

MetroLink Tulsa riders will notice several changes to bus service this week, with adjustments to fixed routes and expanded hours in parts of the city.

Several major routes are being updated:

Route 250 will no longer stop at St. Francis South (other routes still serve the area). Route 410 now extends to OU Tisdale. Route 490 will no longer serve Riverside or 81st & Lewis, though alternative routes remain available.

Zone 7 will now include nighttime and Sunday service, giving East Tulsa riders more options beyond daytime hours.

MetroLink says the changes are designed to better match rider needs and travel patterns.

"We’re always changing and evolving and making sure that our service matches the needs of the riders, whatever the riders let us know that they’re looking at," said BreAnna McCutcheon with MetroLink Tulsa. "And we also look at data, to match whatever service changes are coming to, feed into the trends of where people are traveling every day.”

The updates were implemented on Sunday, but with no service on Labor Day, the people will be able to see the changes in action on Tuesday.

Monday also marks the final day for half-price fares, which can be purchased through the GoPass app. After Monday, you can still get a pass at the Denver Avenue and Midtown stations, but the deal won't apply anymore.

For real-time bus tracking, riders can download the GoPass app, sign up for text alerts, or visit MetrolinkOK.org.