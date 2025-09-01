Check Out Tulsa’s Top Pizza Spots

If you want some delicious pizza, try out any of these well-loved pizza places within the Tulsa area.

By: Emily Hedrick

Tulsa is home to several unique and successful pizza places, from Italian restaurants to food trucks to New York-style pizzerias.

To help you begin eating your way through Tulsa’s pizza scene, we’ve put together a list of the most popular pizza places in the city. Our selections are based on customer reviews, local recommendations and expert opinions from sources like Yelp, TripAdvisor, Facebook and TulsaGo.

Opened in July 2017 by Brooklyn-raised couple Jimmy and Evelyn, this family-owned and family-friendly pizzeria serves authentic New York-style pizza, pastas, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, desserts and more. Whether you want a slice or a full pie, Jimmy’s has a wide variety of options made daily using fresh ingredients. If you want, you can even build your own slices and pies. Unique menu items include the Five Boroughs Pizza Pies, five pizzas inspired by Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island and the Bronx. Customers keep returning to Jimmy’s for its fresh and delicious food, welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff.

Location: 3312 South Elm Place, Broken Arrow

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Another New York-style place, the casual and highly-rated Pie Hole Pizzeria stands out in the local food scene. The restaurant offers several delicious options, including salads and 15 different gourmet pizzas covered in a wide variety of fun toppings. You can also get Pie Hole pizza by the slice, and those slices can be quite large. Satisfied customers highly recommend Pie Hole for its fun and unique atmosphere, large portions of authentic and high-quality food and friendly service, with some calling it the best pizza place in Tulsa.

Location: 2708 E 15th St., Tulsa

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Another family-owned and New York-style restaurant, Uncle Vinny’s, also known as “Home of the Hot Oil,” serves pizzas, sandwiches, desserts and so much more. You can build your own pizza, or choose from a wide variety of signature menu items, some of which have amusing names, like The Funky Chicken, The Okie and Big Ray’s Big Pig Calzone. The warm and family-friendly atmosphere, high-quality food and good customer service contribute to Uncle Vinny’s popularity. Multiple customers have also praised Uncle Vinny’s for its speedy delivery and delicious desserts.

Location: 322 W Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 12-9 p.m. Sunday

Opened in 2003 by Frank Savastano, this family-owned joint serves authentic Chicago-style pizza, from thin crust to deep dish. You can order specialty pies, build your own and try a variety of pastas, sandwiches, Chicago dogs and more. Menu items have cool Chicago-themed names, like Art Museum, Chicago Slaughterhouse, Chicago Fire and Sears Tower. You can also enjoy drinks at Savastano’s own Frank’s Tavern. Savastano’s customers praise the restaurant’s friendly servers and amazing food, particularly the delicious deep-dish pizza.

Location: 8211 E Regal Place, Suite 109, Tulsa

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

This pizzeria and bar serves cocktails, Italian wines and homemade and wood-fired pizzas made from fresh ingredients, including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. You can order a wide range of other Italian favorites as well, such as pastas, salads, sandwiches and desserts and enjoy the restaurant’s own Boho Happy Hour. Fun-named menu items include the woodfire pizzas Mt. Vesuvius and Craigie’s Angry Bee. In addition to the food, customers praise East Village Bohemian for its delightful service, cocktails, decor, atmosphere and outdoor patio.

Location: 818 E 3rd St., Tulsa

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Happy hour is from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Situated beside Heirloom Rustic Ales, this relatively young local food truck may not be as well known as other pizza places in Tulsa, but it has been charming its surrounding community with its high-quality pies. The business, started by Heirloom Rustic Ales bartender Beau Ballard, serves a combination of classic and specialty pies. Customers are delighted by the truck’s atmosphere, service and amazing woodfire pizza, with some saying that it was the best pizza in Tulsa, showing that Dante’s is a hidden gem worth checking out.

Location: 10 N Zunis Ave, Tulsa

Hours: 5-8 p.m. Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 12-5 p.m. Sunday

This family-owned business has been around since 1984 and serves gourmet pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta and other dishes. The wide variety of pies D’oro offers is extremely fun and creative, loaded with abundant toppings that encompass multiple cuisines, like Greek, Italian, Hawaiian, BBQ and more. Whether you’re ordering a specialty pie, building your own, or taking advantage of the catering services, D’oro can provide you with a fantastic experience. Customers report pleasant experiences with kind service workers, a top-tier atmosphere and delicious pizzas, with recommendations for D’oro’s chicken wings, as well as the Athena, California and Alfredo Chicken pizzas.

Location: 6380 E 31st St., Suite E, Tulsa

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Emily Hedrick is a contributor for Griffin Media.