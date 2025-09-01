Takeaways from Tre Lamb’s press conference as Tulsa prepares for New Mexico state

Tre Lamb reflects on Tulsa’s season-opening win over Abilene Christian.

By: News On 6

Tre Lamb opened by highlighting the work behind the scenes, saying, “I’m very proud of our team, very proud of our organization, happy for our players, our coaches, our administration.”

Defense Adjusted and Settled After Early Struggles

The Golden Hurricane defense gave up 162 yards on Abilene Christian’s first two drives but quickly found its footing. Lamb said,

“We made great halftime adjustments…they really didn’t do anything after those first two drives.”

The defense forced multiple three-and-outs and key goal-line stops, limiting the Wildcats to just 80 yards over the rest of the game.

Running Back Rotation Begins to Take Shape

Lamb outlined his four-man running back plan, noting Dom Richardson would handle around 20 carries, Braylin Presley would see 6–8 carries and several receptions, Ajay Allen would take 10–12 touches, and Kelvin Washington 5–6. Lamb praised Richardson’s combination of power and speed, calling him “a load…he runs physical, he’s heavy, but he’s got some breakaway speed.”

Freshmen and Transfers Contributed Immediately

True freshman Hudson Ball played 40+ snaps and recorded multiple tackles for loss, earning praise from Lamb for his toughness and football IQ. Lamb said, “Hudson’s got as much ability and want to and care as the two transfers we took at that edge position.” Transfers like Brody Foley and Micah Tease also made an impact, illustrating Tulsa’s strategy of combining high school talent, experienced FCS players, and FBS transfers with big-game experience.

Focus Shifts to New Mexico State Challenge

While celebrating the opener, Lamb emphasized resetting for the road game against New Mexico State, stating,

“In my mind, we’re 0-0. It’s time to go 1-0 this week.” He highlighted the challenges of elevation, heat, and travel while praising the Aggies’ style and talent, saying, “They’re much bigger and stronger than what we just played against…sometimes those are the hardest ones to play against.” Hydration, conditioning, and attention to detail will be key in preparation.