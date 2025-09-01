Joshua’s Journey: Tulsa family looks to community for support with new van

Green Country rallies to help the Robinson family with purchasing a new van.

By: Ryan Gillin

Family Facing Challenges

Joshua Robinson is 12 years old and lives with cerebral palsy. His parents, Laura and William, have devoted themselves to giving him every opportunity to thrive.

That includes frequent physical, occupational, and speech therapies. Some are local, but many are intensive programs out of state in Austin, Denver, Kansas City, and California.

“Kids like Joshua respond really well to that repetitive day in and day out,” Laura Robinson said. “Unfortunately, there are not any available anywhere close.”

A Van That’s Seen Better Days

Traveling to these therapies is essential, but the Robinsons’ family van has more than 230,000 miles on it and is wearing down.

“Josh is getting bigger and while the vehicle we have right now we can still get him in and out of it pretty easily, a new vehicle that we have been looking at, makes it so much more accessible getting him in and out safer, and has the room we need when we do travel,” William Robinson said.

With insurance not covering out-of-state therapies and Laura staying home full-time as Joshua’s caregiver, the cost of care, and reliable transportation, adds up quickly.

Community Steps In

Friends of the family have started a fundraiser to help the Robinsons buy a new van. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

"Every time I read the posts, it makes me want to cry. People care so much," Laura said.

For the Robinsons, this help means they can continue Joshua’s therapies safely and focus on giving him the best life possible.

"It literally takes a village. We are blessed," William said.

How to Help

