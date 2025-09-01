Mike Gundy on OSU's QB situation: 'We're not going to play scared'

Mike Gundy talks about OSU's approach at Oregon this weekend when it comes to the Cowboys' quarterback situation, and how he expects Zane Flores to perform.

By: John Holcomb

OSU travels to play 7th ranked Oregon on Saturday, and the Cowboys are already down one quarterback.

With last week’s starter Hauss Hejny missing extensive time after breaking his foot in a season-opening win over UT-Martin, the job at quarterback is left to Zane Flores. The depth is dangerously thin for OSU, but Mike Gundy says as they get set to head to Oregon you can’t call plays just to keep Zane Flores healthy.

“We have to go play football,” Gundy said. “I don’t believe in protecting and trying to limit certain things based on what could happen. Injuries happen.”

Despite it being Flores’ debut, he showed a pretty impressive skill set, including a third down scramble to get the Cowboys out of the shadow of their own goal line, and then a perfect throw to Terrill Davis.

“That was a perfect throw, right where I could get it,” said Davis. “He caught me right in stride too, so he makes those all the time so it wasn’t surprising.”

Gundy said “I would expect him to function just fine, I really would. Again I would go back and say that the coaches need to do a good job of preparing him and putting him in a good situation, and not get out of our box too much and put him in a position where he’s got to do a lot of thinking. We need to live on reps and not necessarily concepts.”

Gundy didn’t talk much about linebacker Wendell Gregory and his legal situation off the field except to say that for now they’re proceeding as normal.