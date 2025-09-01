This week in Big 12 football - Week 2

Get a sneak peek at Week 2 of the Big 12, with six games against Power 4 opponents. Key matchup: Oklahoma State travels to No. 7 Oregon - watch live on News 9 and News On 6.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Big 12 still has one team left to play in this extended holiday edition of Week 1, as TCU travels to North Carolina on Monday night. The rest of the conference went 12-3 in Week 1. It's never to early to take a sneak peek at Week 2: The Big 12 will play six games against Power 4 opponents; two contests apiece against the ACC, Big Ten and SEC. Oklahoma State will travel to No. 7 Oregon in a game you can see on News 9 and News On 6 at 2:30 pm on Saturday. Big 12 teams went 8-0 on Saturday, winning by an average of 38.5 points. It's the only time in the last 40 years that any FBS conference has gone undefeated, in eight or more games, with an average margin of victory of 35+ points on any single day. The Big 12 is a combined 63-0 against FCS programs since the start of 2019. It is the only FBS conference to be undefeated against FCS schools during that time. Half of the top 10 winningest active coaches in FBS are from the Big 12; Willie Fritz (third), Rich Rodriguez (fifth), Mike Gundy (seventh), Lance Leipold (seventh) and Kyle Whittingham (ninth). Big 12 QB Club: Baylor's Sawyer Robertson led all FBS quarterbacks with 419 passing yards in Week One through Saturday's games while ISU's Rocco Becht leads the FBS this season with a 261.26 passer rating. Big 12 QB Club: The Big 12 continues to lead all FBS conferences in passing yards (4,255), passing touchdowns (42) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (14.0). The Big 12 is home to the only two programs who play 11 games against Power 4 opponents this season; Baylor and TCU.