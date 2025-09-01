Families enjoy last summer outings at Tulsa parks and attractions

Before the weather changes, people are making the best of the end of their holiday weekend across Green Country.

By: Amy Slanchik

This Labor Day brought some clouds and cooler temperatures, but for many people, it was certainly still hot enough to get out and make the most of a day off.

At the Blue Whale of Catoosa, there was quite a bit of activity on Monday, before the whale is off limits for renovations.

Some were there to catch fish, others to get the dog out of the house, but most of all, everyone was there to make a few more summertime memories.

"I like seeing the Blue Whale,” seven-year-old Koda Maples said.

He went to the Route 66 attraction with his two sisters, Ashyanna and Elleri, and their mom, Brandi.

Renovations are expected to last several months, as the visitors' center is redone, along with new restrooms and a play area.

Elleri hopes that one day, swimming will be allowed, although there's no word on whether that will happen.

"I'm excited to go in the water,” Elleri said.

Kids cooled off at the River Parks playground at 41st and Riverside

"It feels amazing when you're riding around on those scooters,” 14-year-old Bryton Aldridge said.

He enjoyed the day off from school with his friends.

"Even though school just started, I already feel so stressed about it, and it feels just good to get a break,” Aldridge said.

As everyone soaks up the last bit of summer...

"So I've been playing today and I went to the Gathering Place and I like being with my cousins,” five-year-old Kylan Davis said.

"We're gonna enjoy the rest of this nice weather before it starts getting cold,” Brandi said.

The City of Catoosa said gifts and souvenirs can still be purchased at the D.W. Correll Museum in Catoosa.