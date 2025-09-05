Caney Valley football player choked out in locker room: Family warns of dangerous trends

Caney Valley football player videoed choking teammate in locker room—an incident stirring intense conversation about student safety and responsibility.

By: Eden Jones

-

Video shows a Caney Valley football player wrapping his arm around a teammate’s neck until he goes limp and falls to the ground. It happened on August 15, and the video has circulated all over social media.

Video from the Locker Room

It happened inside a locker room, and the family didn't find out what happened until Thursday, when someone sent them the video. Tina and John say their grandson was unconscious from the chokehold for several seconds, even though he initially said it was okay to do.

“Even if my grandson did agree to this and it is a game, these kids need to understand that this is a very dangerous game they are playing," said Tina

The School's Response

The superintendent of Caney Valley Public Schools, Dr. Steven Cantrell, sent a statement that says:

"The school-issued discipline aligned with our school policy with the information that was available to us. Caney Valley does not, nor will we ever, condone any form of violence among our students on or off campus.”

Tina and John say teenagers make dumb decisions sometimes, but the school is supposed to step in and teach them what’s right.

“That's why we sent them to school is thinking they're going to be taken care of and taught what's needed to be taught to survive in the world…not strangling someone out or belittling each other or any of that," said John.

A Message for Students

Tina and John say they’re also disappointed in the students who witnessed it and didn't help.

“Speak out against it, don’t sit there and watch something like that happen. What happens to the next student?” said Tina.