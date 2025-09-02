The Cowboys are 29-point underdogs at Oregon

OSU is a four-touchdown underdog to 7th-ranked Oregon. What Mike Gundy and OSU players say about the "experts."

By: John Holcomb

OSU heads to Eugene to play at 7th-ranked Oregon for the first time in the regular season. You can see the game on News On 6 in Tulsa and News 9 in Oklahoma City at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

One look at Oregon is all you need. Once again, the Ducks are talented, fast and physical. Dan Lanning’s team opened with a 59-14 win over Montana State.

“Oregon is playing really well,” said OSU head coach Mike Gundy. “You know, I think they’re well coached. They’re spending a lot of money, and they’ve put a lot into that organization, and you can see they’re a good football team.”

You might have to go back 20 years, to Gundy’s first season in 2005, to find the last time the Cowboys were this large of an underdog, but his players say that really doesn’t matter.

“I don’t feed into the media narrative,” said linebacker Bryan McCoy Jr, who had 14 tackles in the win over UT-Martin. “I don’t sit on social media much, I'm not really into the internet and stuff like that, so I wouldn’t really know what everybody’s gauging them at.”

Defensive tackle De’Marian Thomas said, “No, no, no, I don’t really pay attention to all that stuff. The only people we need are the people in that room. I like being the underdog, I like going in, preparing, making a name for myself. This is the perfect game to do it. Other than that, I really don’t care what people say. We have us and that’s all we need.”

Gundy added, “My message to the team today is going to be the same thing I told them the first of August- if you’re not improving each week as an individual and we don’t improve in as an offense, defense, and special teams, and then as a unit they we’re not doing a good job coaching. We have to do a good job each week.”

Significant improvement from game one to game two will be required for the Cowboys this weekend.