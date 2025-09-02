Tulsa police reopen 71st Street bridge after woman with knife talked down

Tulsa Police have reopened the 71st Street bridge after a woman was found sitting on the edge over the Arkansas River with a knife.

By: Jayden Brannon

Tulsa Police closed the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River overnight after reports of a woman on the edge of the bridge with a knife.

Officers were called around midnight Tuesday to a possible suicidal subject between Elwood Avenue and Riverside Drive. Police said the woman was sitting on the wall of the bridge and would not let anyone approach her at first.

Tulsa Fire Department crews deployed a rescue boat into the water as a precaution while both directions of the bridge were shut down.

After several hours, officers were able to talk the woman down safely. She was taken to receive help, police said.

Officers have cleared the scene, and the bridge is now fully reopened.