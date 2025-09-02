Tulsa sees rise in child abuse cases, advocates warn of troubling trend

Tulsa saw a rise in child abuse cases in August, including several high-profile incidents, reflecting a broader statewide trend advocates say is troubling.

By: Ethan Wright

-

Tulsa saw an increase in child abuse and child violence cases in August, with three major cases making headlines and raising concerns among child advocates.

The Child Advocacy Network said the summer months often bring an uptick in cases, but this year was especially severe. Last month’s incidents included an 11-year-old who gave birth at home, a 4-year-old who was shot and killed by his father, and a Tulsa woman sentenced to decades in prison for child sex abuse.

RELATED:

🔗 Muskogee County couple faces child neglect charges after 11-year-old girl in their care gives birth

🔗 Tulsa father arrested after 4-year-old son fatally shot, mother wounded, police say

🔗 Tulsa woman sentenced to 35 years in prison for child sex abuse charges

Beyond those high-profile cases, state data shows that for every 1,000 children in Tulsa County, about 16 are reported as abuse or neglect victims. That rate is more than twice the national average.

Across Oklahoma, neglect and emotional abuse make up most reports, and advocates warn the abuser is often someone close to the child.

"Typically, it is someone in your scope of who you know, whether that’s your neighbor or family member … but typically it can be someone that you know or someone that you trust as a child," said Carissa Gutierrez, director of development at the Child Advocacy Network.

Gutierrez noted that Oklahoma is a mandated reporter state, meaning anyone who suspects abuse or neglect is legally required to report it.

State data shows more than 13,000 children in Oklahoma were confirmed victims of abuse or neglect last year, with most cases involving children under the age of one.

Anyone who needs help or wants to report a concern can call the Oklahoma Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-522-3511.

