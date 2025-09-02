Tulsa set to host 2026 Ax Throwing World Championships

Tulsa is set to host the 2026 Ax Throwing World Championships, drawing hundreds of competitors from around the U.S. and the world, with local athletes vying for top honors.

By: Brooke Cox

The World Axe Throwing Championships are returning to Tulsa for a second year, drawing top competitors from across the United States and around the world.

More than 600 athletes are expected to compete in multiple disciplines, including hatchet, knife, duals, and big axe events.

Local Throwers Shine

Michael Theodorou, a national competitor since 2020, has earned top finishes in nearly every major tournament. He has placed in the top three in four World Championship events and finished in the top 10 in a dozen others.

“I enjoy so much but the biggest thing is the community of people involved. So many wonderful people who have become like family. People from all walks of life, old and young, male and female, all colors etc. it’s the most interesting and diverse group of people you could imagine all united in having a fun and encouraging time together,” Theodorou said.

Theodorou said Tulsa has a strong chance of producing a world champion this year.

“I think this year, even more than most, Tulsa throwers have a great chance to podium in events across the board. The level of competition is incredibly high, and Tulsa has become one of the stronger communities in the country for elite level talent,” he said.

Dustin Resz, who started throwing in 2021, has earned multiple championships in big axe and duals competitions. Known in the sport as “Pinky” for his signature pink and black axes, Resz said:

“The community and culture, folks from every walk of life compete in the sport, and it truly is like a big family. The level of competition with others and, really, against yourself. My dad also throws now, so I have to stay sharp for that, as he is a world-caliber thrower.”

Resz added he hopes the sport continues to grow. “I want to see the sport continue to grow and to support the local small businesses that own axe houses. I’m excited to be a part of that momentum. I’d love to see this become an Olympic event.”

Stephen Neal, a five-year competitive thrower, said he loves “the camaraderie, the ability to compete in an individual sport, and the craft.” He said he is looking forward to competing back in his hometown:

“I’m looking forward to competing back in my hometown and being back at the We Street Ice Center. It was a great facility when we were here in 2024. I’m hoping to be competing in every event again this year and I’m most looking forward to hatchet and knife duals,” Neal said.

Eli Morton, an emerging competitor, said:

“I love the excitement I feel after throwing a strenuous, tough game against a world-class thrower. The fulfillment of competing with the best of the best is truly my favorite thing in the whole world. Well, that and beating Stephen.”

Championship Details

The 2026 competition will feature participants from all 50 states as well as international throwers from Canada, the U.K., Japan, New Zealand, and other countries. Competitors will face off in five main disciplines: hatchet, hatchet duals, knives, knife duals, and big axe.

“There are 5 main disciplines in axe throwing: hatchet (pro and amateur divisions), hatchet duals (teams of two), knives, knife duals and big axe. In hatchet, which is the biggest event in general, there have been 6 modern era hatchet champions,” Theodorou said.

Tulsa has a history of strong performances, with multiple top-10 finishes and second-place finishes in recent years. Last year’s championship featured approximately 600 unique competitors, with 256 in the hatchet event alone.

Tulsa was chosen as a host city because of its strong local throwing community and successful hosting of the 2023 championships.

The championship will take place at the WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on April 16-19, 2026. Follow the World Knife Throwing League on Facebook to stay tuned for ticket release dates, competitor registration, and more.

To support the 918 Axe Team the team, click here. For more information, visit WorldKnifeThrowingLeague.com.