13-year-old dies after fireworks explosion at Tulsa apartment complex

A 13-year-old boy died after a fireworks explosion at a Tulsa apartment complex Monday evening, authorities said.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the Sandy Park Apartments after reports of a child in cardiac arrest following a fireworks incident. Firefighters were performing lifesaving measures when officers arrived. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Witnesses told police a group of young males was setting off fireworks early in the evening. They said the fireworks grew louder over time and reported seeing a small grass fire near the south edge of the complex, where the child was lying on the ground.

Police say witnesses pulled the boy away from the fire and called 911. According to someone with the 13-year-old, he had been holding a mortar-style firework tube with the mortar facing his head when it ignited.

Tulsa police and fire officials emphasized that fireworks can be extremely dangerous and urged residents to take every precaution when handling them.