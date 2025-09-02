Tulsa's HallowZOOeen returns with family-friendly spooky fun

Tuesday, September 2nd 2025, 10:08 am
Tulsa’s popular Halloween event, HallowZOOeen, is returning this fall for two weekends: October 17–19 and October 24–26.
The event offers both day and night sessions, each providing a unique Halloween experience for families.
Attendees can collect treats at Goblin Stops, play carnival games in the Insurica Pumpkin Patch, and explore themed areas, including the Burger King & Verity Family Royal Castle, the Zink Family Foundation Arachnid Arcade, and QuikTrip Pirate Island. Families can also enjoy a ride on the Bank of Oklahoma Haunted Train.
Officials encourage all visitors to wear their favorite costume.
For an extra magical experience, families can attend the Pirates & Princesses event before HallowZOOeen on October 17 or 24.
Guests will enjoy a themed feast, meet costumed pirates and princesses, and receive admission to HallowZOOeen, including a complimentary ride on the Haunted Train.
Online reservations are required for both HallowZOOeen and Pirates & Princesses. Tickets can be purchased at the following links:
