Tulsa's HallowZOOeen returns with family-friendly spooky fun

Tulsa Zoo’s family-friendly HallowZOOeen returns October 17–19 and 24–26 with themed attractions, treats, games, and special Pirates & Princesses events.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Tulsa’s popular Halloween event, HallowZOOeen, is returning this fall for two weekends: October 17–19 and October 24–26.

The event offers both day and night sessions, each providing a unique Halloween experience for families.

Activities for Kids and Families

Attendees can collect treats at Goblin Stops, play carnival games in the Insurica Pumpkin Patch, and explore themed areas, including the Burger King & Verity Family Royal Castle, the Zink Family Foundation Arachnid Arcade, and QuikTrip Pirate Island. Families can also enjoy a ride on the Bank of Oklahoma Haunted Train.

Officials encourage all visitors to wear their favorite costume.

Special Pirates & Princesses Event

For an extra magical experience, families can attend the Pirates & Princesses event before HallowZOOeen on October 17 or 24.

Guests will enjoy a themed feast, meet costumed pirates and princesses, and receive admission to HallowZOOeen, including a complimentary ride on the Haunted Train.

Online reservations are required for both HallowZOOeen and Pirates & Princesses. Tickets can be purchased at the following links: