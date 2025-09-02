Boys ride donkey, mini pony through Pawhuska shops

Two boys on a donkey and a miniature pony took a shopping trip through downtown Pawhuska as part of a larger effort to train wild donkeys for a national competition.

By: Tess Maune

Two young riders turned heads in downtown Pawhuska when they brought along a donkey and a miniature pony for a day of shopping.

Chapman May and Spade Davenport made their first stop at the Buckin' Flamingo, where they looked over turquoise jewelry.

They later visited Osage Outfitters to browse cowboy hats and boots before continuing to several other businesses. Store owners welcomed the pair and their four-legged companions.

But the shopping trip is just part of a bigger challenge. May and his friend, Andi Huckaby, are training two wild donkeys from California with a 100-day deadline. Their goal is to prepare the animals for the Big Burro Shootout competition in Georgia in November.