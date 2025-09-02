Former TU soccer player shares his journey to professional pickleball

A former D1 soccer player at the University of Tulsa is now a rising star in professional pickleball. Tom Protzek was signed to play in the PPA in May and does all of his training in Tulsa.

By: Alyssa Miller

From scoring goals on the pitch to scoring points on the court, Tom Protzek's journey to professional pickleball has been unique.

The German player was recruited by the University of Tulsa for soccer, where he played Division 1 from 2021-2023. Protzek said he first started playing pickleball for fun with his soccer teammates, but quickly learned he had the ability to go far in the sport.

Q: Why did you make the transition from soccer to pickleball?

A: I was actually in New Mexico to try out for professional soccer, but I met this group that played pickleball at 7 a.m. I was always playing, and I won most of my games, and they were all like you are decent at it, you should maybe try to play some tournaments.

Q: When did you play your first professional pickleball tournament?

A: I played my first professional tournament for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) in November 2024 and made the main draw and then I made it to the Round of 16, played the #1 in the world and split with them. I lost in three, but it showed me, hey, if I can do this without really practicing with good players, I might have a shot.

Q: When did you officially join the PPA tour, and how has it been since?

A: I have officially been on the PPA tour since May 2025 and because I just started, I usually get the Top 10 seeded players in the second round. It is a little frustrating, but good for me to know that usually in my first round I always win, which shows I am definitely better than the average pro and then there is a tiny bit more to be like the best in the world, but, it will come.

Q: Why did you stay in Tulsa after college?

A: I just fell in love with the city and it is funny because I am at the tournaments and they ask me where are you from? Now, they know, oh, this guy is from Tulsa, Oklahoma and they always start laughing and I am like, you just have to be here for a little bit and then you will understand.

Q: Is it hard being the only professional pickleball player in Tulsa?

A: Yes, if I really want to get good practice games in I have to travel out of town or, obviously, play in the tournaments. I do have one guy from Oklahoma City, Wade Bryant, he is always driving 1.5 hours in the mornings at least twice a week and he definitely gives me a better practice.

Q: What are your future goals in the sport?

A: The next goal for me is that I can stay in the United States and play on the highest level because if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best and that is only possible here in the states. So, I am trying to figure out how to get my professional athlete visa and then, hopefully, make it to the Top 10 and then even higher.