Tulsa County deputies discover massive illegal dump site in creek

Tulsa County deputies discovered a massive illegal dumping site in Turley after getting called out to the property for a large fire. Investigators say the property owners have been dumping construction debris, roofing materials and trash onto the property and into a creek on the property for years.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Investigators say the property owner has been charging construction companies to haul away their debris, but instead of disposing of it legally, he's dumping it on his own property.

"We'd never seen anything like that before, that egregious. Where they were literally just putting trash and garbage into a waterway," said Corporal Richie Gonzales with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

How did deputies find the dump site?

Turley firefighters were called to the property last week for a large fire, but quickly found much more. Deputies say the people on the property wouldn't let firefighters onto the property at first.

"They then discovered these individuals were burning roofing, asphalt roofing shingles on the property," said Gonzales.

Deputies served a search warrant days later

Tulsa County deputies got a search warrant, and when they searched the property, they found an illegal dump covering several acres. They say they found trash, furniture, construction debris and roofing shingles filling a creek bed.

Investigators learned the property owner ran an unlicensed transport business and hauled the debris to the property to burn or dump it into the creek.

"They were dumping wood, asphalt shingles, and tar paper, and construction debris, plastics, beer cans, you name it, it's getting dumped on this property and filling up the waterway," said Gonzales.

Deputies say the creek on the property is supposed to flow into Bird Creek, but it's stuffed full of trash.

"What's frustrating about that is that this past spring, we had severe flood up north and people were impacted by that. It seemed like these individuals just didn't care," said Gonzales.

Ongoing investigation

The owner told deputies they had been dumping trash out there for two years.

Investigators have already issued several tickets to the property owners and workers, but will be asking the Tulsa County District Attorney for felony charges.

It is illegal to dump any pollutant into a waterway, even if it is on your property.