Benefits of cardio in your fitness journey

Orange Theory trainer Rachel Swepson shows News On 6 the importance of cardio in your fitness journey.

By: News On 6

-

While many people shy away from cardiovascular exercises, Swepson explains that cardio is crucial for overall health, particularly for the heart and lungs.

"Cardio is really for the muscle, the biggest muscle in our body that you can't see. It's for your heart and really for your lungs," Swepson said.

Swepson encourages both beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts to incorporate cardio into their routines.

"You can strength train for the total body, but cardio is all about that heart and that breath," she added.

One of the most accessible ways to get a cardio workout is by using a treadmill. Whether at home, in the gym, or elsewhere, a treadmill offers a consistent way to maintain cardiovascular health regardless of the weather.

"We do different kinds of cardio. Whether you're a power walker, a jogger or a runner, you can use this just to get your steps in," Swepson explained. "If you want to get your heart rate up, it’s nice and easy to handle, and you can see your heart rates right on the screen."

While not everyone has access to a heart rate monitor, Swepson recommends monitoring your exertion level by the way you breathe.

"The goal is really to kind of get in that moderate activity level. It's more of a conversational pace," Swepson said. "Think of it like a light jog or a speedy walk—something you could maintain for up to 30 minutes at a time."

Moderate activity is the key to maximizing cardiovascular health. If you can still talk comfortably while working out, you're likely in the right zone. As the intensity increases, breathing becomes heavier, signaling the transition to a more challenging workout.

"Beyond that, we call it an all-out effort, where you're going as hard as you can," Swepson said.