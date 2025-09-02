Tulsa's defense dazzles in win over Abilene Christian

Defense propels Tulsa's win over Abilene Christian 35-7, featuring Coney's 14 tackles and crucial goal-line stops. Looking forward to Saturday's game against New Mexico State.

Tuesday, September 2nd 2025, 5:22 pm

By: Ravin Ray


TULSA, Okla. -

In the first meeting between the Wildcats and Golden Hurricane, Tulsa took the first game of the series with a win over Abilene Christian, 35-7.

The defense was the difference maker for the team in this one, with several stops at the goal-line to keep TU in the lead from start to finish.

Ray Coney led all defenders with 14 total tackles, 9 assists and 5 solos.

Fourth and "None"

LB Josh Anglin tackled ACU QB Stone Earle, who gained 1 yard but fell 1 yard shy of the goal line for Tulsa’s second goal-line stop of the game.

In the first quarter, LB Ray Coney and DL Nahki Johnson tackled ACU QB Stone Earle for a 0.5-yard loss on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line.

Second Half Turn Up

In the third quarter, DL J’Dan Burnett sacked ACU QB Stone Earle for a 5-yard loss. Burnett now has six career sacks, including five in four seasons at Louisiana Tech.

CB Elijah Green recorded Tulsa’s first turnover of the season with an interception and 4-yard return in the fourth. Green now has three career interceptions.

A Night For The History Books

DL Byron Turner Jr. finished the game with four tackles, including three sacks for -20 yards. The last time a Tulsa player had three or more sacks in a game was Ben Kopenski, who recorded three sacks against North Texas for -20 yards (11/18/23).

Tulsa’s defense held Abilene Christian to 7 points, which is the fewest since Tulsa defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-7 in the 2023 season opener (8/31/23).

Up Next

The Golden Hurricane will head to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT.
Ravin Ray
Ravin Ray

Ravin Ray joined News On 6 as a sports anchor/reporter in 2023. Previously, she worked at KTAB and KRBC in Abilene, TX, covering various sports and universities. Ravin is an Oklahoma native and she’s excited to bring sports coverage to her home state.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 2nd, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 20th, 2025

August 19th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025