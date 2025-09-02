Tulsa's defense dazzles in win over Abilene Christian

Defense propels Tulsa's win over Abilene Christian 35-7, featuring Coney's 14 tackles and crucial goal-line stops. Looking forward to Saturday's game against New Mexico State.

By: Ravin Ray

-

In the first meeting between the Wildcats and Golden Hurricane, Tulsa took the first game of the series with a win over Abilene Christian, 35-7.

The defense was the difference maker for the team in this one, with several stops at the goal-line to keep TU in the lead from start to finish.

Ray Coney led all defenders with 14 total tackles, 9 assists and 5 solos.

Fourth and "None"

LB Josh Anglin tackled ACU QB Stone Earle, who gained 1 yard but fell 1 yard shy of the goal line for Tulsa’s second goal-line stop of the game.

In the first quarter, LB Ray Coney and DL Nahki Johnson tackled ACU QB Stone Earle for a 0.5-yard loss on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line.

Second Half Turn Up

In the third quarter, DL J’Dan Burnett sacked ACU QB Stone Earle for a 5-yard loss. Burnett now has six career sacks, including five in four seasons at Louisiana Tech.

CB Elijah Green recorded Tulsa’s first turnover of the season with an interception and 4-yard return in the fourth. Green now has three career interceptions.

A Night For The History Books

DL Byron Turner Jr. finished the game with four tackles, including three sacks for -20 yards. The last time a Tulsa player had three or more sacks in a game was Ben Kopenski, who recorded three sacks against North Texas for -20 yards (11/18/23).

Tulsa’s defense held Abilene Christian to 7 points, which is the fewest since Tulsa defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-7 in the 2023 season opener (8/31/23).

Up Next

The Golden Hurricane will head to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT.