'He had a good heart': Backyard discovery sparks OSBI homicide investigation in Warner

Body discovered in Warner backyard prompts homicide investigation. Neighbor suspects victim was protecting her property from possible thieves.

By: Eden Jones

A Shocking Discovery

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating a homicide in Warner after a body was found in a neighbor's backyard on Saturday morning. The owner of the house believes he was trying to defend her property.

Lacey Menie says she got a call about some people worried about her neighbor after hearing he had been beaten up in her yard. When she went to check herself, she was shocked to find his body.

Warner Police confirmed the death of 51-year-old Jesse Martin and says he had suffered injuries consistent with homicide.

Lacey says she knew Jesse her whole life, and she considered him a good friend. She believes Jesse was protecting her property from thieves.

"He had a good heart...he was always willing to help anyone in town who needed help," she said.

What Police Know

Warner Police say the investigation led them to a possible suspect.

Officers believe he had been shot in the fight with Jesse and was taken to the hospital. They haven't released a name yet.

Though no one has been arrested in connection to Jesse’s death, police say officers issued a search warrant for the residence where they found the possible suspect. They say they found meth and drug paraphernalia and arrested several people.

Police say the investigation will be provided to the Muskogee County District Attorney's office, which will determine official charges.

Statement from Police