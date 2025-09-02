Tulsa Driller makes history as eighth Driller ever to hit for the cycle, first time in 20 years

Within a month of being on the team, Kyle Nevin did something that only seven other Drillers have done in the franchise's nearly 50 years.

By: Chloe Abbott

The Tulsa Drillers are wrapping up another season of baseball, and one player made history this year at ONEOK Field.

It's been 20 years since a Tulsa Driller hit for the cycle.

When a player hits for the cycle during a game, it means they've hit a single, double, triple, and a home run. When Kyle Nevin did it on August 13, his home run was a grand slam and his first ever.

"It was actually my dad the next day, reminded me in the morning, like, just to let you know, you hit the cycle yesterday. Like, that's some pretty cool stuff. So it kind of settles in the more other people talk about it," said Kyle.

"I think they say it's one of the hardest feats to accomplish that in a perfect game. It's the two rarest things that happen in baseball, but just a cool moment for our family," said Phil Nevin, Kyle's dad.

Phil knows how hard it is.

"I've been short a triple away from the cycle a couple times, So, the three of us, I would have said he would have had the best opportunity, and he is the only one, and so for as long as we go wherever his career takes him, he always has that one up on Tyler and I, that's for sure," said Phil.

He played major league baseball for more than a decade, and Kyle's older brother, Tyler, was also a big leaguer.

No matter the bragging rights, Kyle still credits his Dad and his brother for helping him throughout his baseball career. So he wears the family's last name on his back with pride.

"So just being able to learn more about what my dad did in the game, and then now, like, watch what my brother's been able to do, it's just, it's something I'm really proud of. And I want to keep going," said Kyle.

Kyle is from California, but Oklahoma came calling in many ways. He was committed to play baseball at OU, but chose to sign with the Dodgers instead, which led him to Tulsa.