'Jenks Market' development to bring food hall concept to site near Oklahoma Aquarium

Jenks Market to bring food hall concept to site near Oklahoma Aquarium.

Tuesday, September 2nd 2025, 7:36 pm

By: Emory Bryan


JENKS, Okla. -

A developer plans to build a food hall near the Oklahoma Aquarium, with an opening no later than July 2027.

After three years of work to refine the plans, the Jenks Market development went before the Jenks City Council on Tuesday. While going through the planning process, the building was kept to one floor, with 178 parking spots. The site for the hall is just over an acre of land between the Department of Wildlife building and the Holiday Inn, all within walking distance of the Aquarium.

The plans call for 10 restaurant concepts inside the hall, with a common dining area, and one permanent "sit-down" restaurant. The parking lot would be west of the site, near the towers for PSO electric lines.
Emory Bryan
Emory Bryan

Emory Bryan is a general assignment reporter for News On 6. He began his news career covering the school board for his hometown radio station and worked on the newspaper staff in college before making the switch to television. Emory joined the News On 6 team in 1994.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 2nd, 2025

September 4th, 2025

September 3rd, 2025

September 3rd, 2025

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025