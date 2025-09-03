'Jenks Market' development to bring food hall concept to site near Oklahoma Aquarium

Jenks Market to bring food hall concept to site near Oklahoma Aquarium.

By: Emory Bryan

A developer plans to build a food hall near the Oklahoma Aquarium, with an opening no later than July 2027.

After three years of work to refine the plans, the Jenks Market development went before the Jenks City Council on Tuesday. While going through the planning process, the building was kept to one floor, with 178 parking spots. The site for the hall is just over an acre of land between the Department of Wildlife building and the Holiday Inn, all within walking distance of the Aquarium.

The plans call for 10 restaurant concepts inside the hall, with a common dining area, and one permanent "sit-down" restaurant. The parking lot would be west of the site, near the towers for PSO electric lines.