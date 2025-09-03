Tahlequah voters to decide on $51M school bond proposal

Tahlequah voters will decide on a $51 million school bond proposal that upgrades classrooms, cafeterias, storm shelters, and athletic facilities. Local teachers share why the investment is crucial for students and the community.

By: Sam Carrico

Next week, voters in Tahlequah will decide on two school bond proposals that would provide more funding for the district to upgrade schools.

Maintaining the current tax rate

The two bonds together total about $51 million, and school leaders say that the money would reach every school and keep the property tax rate the same.

Superintendent Tanya Jones hopes to see big changes at Tahlequah Public Schools next school year.

“Our kids deserve nice facilities, safe facilities, just like any other school district in our state," she said. "This is a no-tax-rate-increase. It's an investment. At the same tax rate that this community has poured into our children for over 20 years."

Upgrades Across Every School

Jones says one of the bonds would upgrade security, restrooms, and modernize each school building.

Something teacher Josh Allen says is needed.

“When you walk in now, there's wood paneling. So it would be great for a Stranger Things episode, but to walk in and see modern wall coverings is going to be wonderful,” said Allen.

The proposal also includes a new home field for the football and soccer teams, who currently play offsite.

“We are going to create a true home field experience for our band, for our football, for our soccer, for our cheer, and when we do that, we're going to be able to use an existing field house and remodel it into a STEM building for five STEM classrooms," said Jones.

The second bond includes upgrades to the district's school buses.

Safety, Facilities, and Pride

Tahlequah would also add a tornado shelter to its middle school.

“We do live in tornado alley," said middle school teacher Mindy McKee. "Peace of mind is a good thing.”

McKee says the investment is needed, and her students can feel it.

“Just be proud of our buildings because we’re investing in them. And they feel it. They know it,” she said.

“It's a no-brainer for me to vote yes for this because it's not raising taxes. It's benefiting every member of our community. If you invest in the kids, you're investing in the future,” said Allen.

The district says if approved, they hope to get construction moving in the spring, so some of these projects will be ready for the next school year.

Election Day is Tuesday, September 9. You can read a complete breakdown of everything in the proposal here.