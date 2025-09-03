'He just wouldn’t stop': Ex-girlfriend of former fire chief speaks after his stalking conviction

A former Avant Volunteer Fire Chief is headed to prison for stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend, and now she’s speaking out.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Kyle Swift pled guilty to violating state computer law, staging a sham legal process, and repeatedly breaking a protective order. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ten years of probation.

News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn sat down with Nicole Adams, who says she’s still processing what happened and still doesn’t feel safe.

Q: Nicole, when did you realize something was wrong in the relationship?

"So, I noticed his behavior began to change. I had asked him to please, you know, seek some therapy. I don't think that he ever really did that. He never really told the truth. So he told a lot of lies, and a lot of, did a lot of manipulating. He just kept, you know, lie after lie, and it all unraveled, and he couldn't control the situation anymore, and then it just blew up," Nicole Adams said.

Q: Prosecutors said Swift went to disturbing lengths to harass you. What kind of things did he do?

"He would not stop any avenue he could think of to manipulate me, pretending to be, you know, actual officials, like other firefighters, you know, paramedics, therapists. He pretended to be therapists. He pretended to be DHS agents. He pretended to even be the actual assistant district attorney," Adams said.

Authorities say Swift also hacked into Nicole’s TV and social media accounts, sent dozens of anonymous texts every week, and threatened to send private photos to her job and family.

Q: There was a particularly frightening moment when he set fire to your land. What happened that day?

"We went to the park for the day. When I came home, he was setting my land on fire," Adams said.

Nicole says this moment marked the beginning of more aggressive and dangerous behavior, including threats and manipulation involving her friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

Q: What advice do you have for other victims of stalking or harassment?

"Every step of the way, any little thing that happened that you know, he would threaten me, or I would get information that just didn't make any sense, I would immediately start reporting it and creating tons of evidence out of the situation," Adams said.

She says documenting everything and involving law enforcement early helped build the case against Swift.

Q: Do you feel safe now that he’s been sentenced?

"It's a little bit of a relief. I still feel like he's not going to listen to court orders, he's not going to follow the law, because he still continued, even when he was, you know, had an ankle monitor. He was still contacting me, even when he was under arrest and he was in jail, he was still reaching out to me, so I believe that he's not going to take it seriously. I'm very afraid for when he does get out of jail, what will be the outcome," Adams said.

Nicole says she doesn’t believe five years is enough time to keep others safe — and worries about what could happen when he gets out.

Background: Swift’s Past Behavior

This isn’t Kyle Swift’s first time facing similar accusations. Back in 2016, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stalking charge after pretending to be an OSBI agent. He received probation in that case.

Previous Story: Avant Fire Chief Arrested For Alleged Harassment Of Ex-Girlfriend

What’s Next?

We reached out to Swift’s attorney for comment on the recent sentencing, but did not hear back in time for this story.