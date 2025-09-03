Jenks’ KD Jones Named Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week After Five-Touchdown Opener

Jenks senior running back KD Jones exploded for 208 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-7 win over Edmond Santa Fe, earning the season’s first Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week honor.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Jenks senior running back KD Jones wasted no time making his mark on the 2025 high school football season. Jones has been named the first Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week, following a dominant performance in the Trojans’ 51-7 road win over Edmond Santa Fe on Friday night.

Jones rushed for 208 yards and five touchdowns, scoring two of Jenks’ first three touchdowns to set the tone. He also had two additional scores, including a punt return, called back on penalties. One highlight came on a rugged short-yardage run where Jones powered through a scrum for the final six yards to reach the end zone.

Defensively, first-year head coach Adam Gaylor saw his group dominate the Wolves. Jenks held Santa Fe to 172 total yards, including just 11 yards in the first half.

Jones has now rushed for more than 200 yards in back-to-back games against Santa Fe after going for 207 yards and three scores in last year’s 48-3 win.