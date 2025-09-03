Tulsa police investigating after man found shot near Riverside

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found in a backyard near Riverside Drive early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, September 3rd 2025, 5:12 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a neighborhood near I-44 and Riverside Drive early Wednesday.

Officers said they received a call around 1 a.m. from a woman who reported that a man had stumbled into her backyard on East 52nd Street with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Investigators believe the man was shot somewhere else before walking into the yard. Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots before the victim was found, but officers have not determined where the shooting occurred.

"We don't know exactly what happened," Tulsa Police Lt. Joe Gamboa said. "He wandered into the backyard when the homeowner saw him and found out something was wrong with him and that's when she called police and told us he'd been shot."

The victim was taken by EMSA to a hospital. Police have not released his name or an update on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Tips can remain anonymous.
