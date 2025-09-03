Outdoor Pics With Tess: Lynlee's 3-Sport Adventure

Wednesday, September 3rd 2025, 5:35 am

By: Tess Maune


Fisher-girl, hunter and trick rider in-training -- Lynnlee Fanning does it all.

She is 8 years old and from Oktaha.

Her grandpa, Jim, says Lynnlee loves horses and has been working on some tricks and as you can see in the pictures she's gotten few down.

She also loves the outdoors and has been fishing since she was 3 and doesn't shy away from getting her hands dirty -- she'll find her own bait, like worms, to catch fish.

