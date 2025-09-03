OSU Kappa Sigma Fraternity removed from campus after alleged hazing violations

Oklahoma State University's Gamma-Psi Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity was stripped of its charter following alcohol and hazing allegations.

By: Samantha Rupe

The Gamma-Psi Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Oklahoma State University has been removed from campus and had its charter withdrawn by the international fraternity following an investigation into alleged alcohol and hazing violations.

OSU statement on the investigation:

"This spring, the university was made aware of an incident at the Gamma-Psi Chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity involving potential policy violations. Following the initiation of an investigation by the fraternity’s national office, the organization suspended the chapter in March.

"The national office subsequently revoked the chapter’s charter in April. Oklahoma State holds high expectations for appropriate conduct from all students and has taken appropriate action in adherence to university policies."

Chapter may recolonize in the future

The fraternity’s international office said the Gamma-Psi Chapter will have the opportunity to apply for recolonization at a later date, though no timeline has been set by either the fraternity or the university.

A historic presence on campus

The Gamma-Psi Chapter has operated at OSU for more than 105 years. The Gamma-Zeta local fraternity first affiliated with Kappa Sigma on May 13, 1920.

The chapter’s historic home is located at 1401 West University, Stillwater, Okla.

Housing arrangement during suspension

The Gamma-Zeta Corporation, which owns the property, has entered into a four-year lease agreement with PKPP Gamma Upsilon LLC.

The agreement ensures the continued use and maintenance of the chapter house until the Gamma-Psi Chapter is eligible to return to campus.

Alumni remain connected

Gamma-Zeta Corporation said it remains committed to supporting the chapter’s eventual recolonization once sanctions are lifted.