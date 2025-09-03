Frontier offers $299 ‘GoWild!’ pass with unlimited flights

Frontier Airlines is offering a discounted all-you-can-fly pass, but blackout dates and restrictions apply.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

Unlimited flying for one price

Frontier Airlines has rolled out a steep discount on its “GoWild!” All-You-Can-Fly pass, offering unlimited domestic and international travel for $299. The annual pass is half off its regular price and is available through Friday, Sept. 5.

Passengers who purchase now can begin flying immediately and receive an extra eight months of travel.

How the pass works

The GoWild! pass allows holders to book flights the day before departure for domestic trips and 10 days ahead for international routes. Taxes, fees, and a fare of one cent per flight segment apply. Travelers can also pay for add-ons like bags and seat assignments.

Frontier’s new early booking option lets passholders secure select flights further in advance, though an extra fee may apply.

Oklahoma airports included

From Tulsa International Airport, Frontier only operates flights to Denver, but connections can extend to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Orlando, Portland and Santa Ana.

Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City has Frontier service to Las Vegas, Orlando, Denver and Atlanta.

Restrictions to keep in mind

The airline warns that multiple blackout dates apply, particularly around holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break. The full list of blackout periods runs through 2027.

Seats are not guaranteed, and the pass does not cover add-ons like luggage. The GoWild! pass is nontransferable and automatically renews unless canceled.

Other options available

Frontier is also offering seasonal versions of the pass: a Fall and Winter pass valid Sept. 1 through Feb. 28 for $299, a Summer 2025 pass for $399, and a monthly option starting at $149 after the first month.

To learn more or purchase a GoWild! pass, visit Frontier's website.