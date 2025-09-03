Buy Broken Arrow campaign celebrates 30 years, announces 2025 features

Anniversary edition of the Buy Broken Arrow initiative kicks off—exciting updates to be revealed in a press conference. Join them, keep your dollars local.

By: Joe Carmody

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce is celebrating three decades of the Buy Broken Arrow campaign with a press conference announcing new features for the 2025 season.

For 30 years, the initiative has aimed to keep tax dollars in the community by encouraging residents to shop local and support small businesses.

A milestone year

The 30th anniversary highlights the campaign’s long-running role in strengthening the city’s business community and local economy.

What’s new in 2025

Chamber leaders say this year’s program will include exciting updates, though full details are expected to be revealed during the press conference.

Press conference details

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the Broken Arrow Event Center, also known as the Broken Arrow Varsity Club, located at 2200 N. 23rd St.

Looking ahead

Organizers hope the refreshed campaign will continue drawing residents into local shops and restaurants, helping businesses grow while keeping revenue close to home.



