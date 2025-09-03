Buy Broken Arrow campaign celebrates 30 years, announces 2025 features

Wednesday, September 3rd 2025, 7:44 am
The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce is celebrating three decades of the Buy Broken Arrow campaign with a press conference announcing new features for the 2025 season.
For 30 years, the initiative has aimed to keep tax dollars in the community by encouraging residents to shop local and support small businesses.
A milestone year
The 30th anniversary highlights the campaign’s long-running role in strengthening the city’s business community and local economy.
What’s new in 2025
Chamber leaders say this year’s program will include exciting updates, though full details are expected to be revealed during the press conference.
Press conference details
The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the Broken Arrow Event Center, also known as the Broken Arrow Varsity Club, located at 2200 N. 23rd St.
Looking ahead
Organizers hope the refreshed campaign will continue drawing residents into local shops and restaurants, helping businesses grow while keeping revenue close to home.
