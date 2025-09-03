Tulsa Murder Mystery Troupe holds auditions for new actors

Tulsa’s American Immersion Theater Murder Mystery troupe is holding auditions for actors to join its interactive, immersive shows that let guests fully participate in solving staged crimes.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Christina McCrone is the director of the Tulsa branch of the American Immersion Theater’s Murder Mystery Company.

The troupe hosts interactive murder mystery experiences where guests fully participate in solving a staged crime. Performances are often booked for office parties, team-building events, birthdays, fundraisers, or casual gatherings.

Actors set the scene, a fictional crime occurs, and guests are provided with all materials needed to solve the mystery.

Immersive Theater and Actor Experience

The troupe’s performances go beyond traditional theater, allowing guests to step into a character and interact with the story.

Participants do not need acting experience to take part, and actors undergo extensive training to adapt to different venues, audiences, and schedules.

McCrone said she runs her troupe on three principles: honesty, community, and excellence.

Hardworking actors may quickly advance to lead roles, learning from veteran performers along the way.

Shows and Performances

Most performances take place in Oklahoma, with regular travel to Kansas, Arkansas, and occasionally Missouri and New Mexico.

The troupe offers around ten different murder mystery themes, including masquerade balls, holiday parties, weddings, 1920s gangster events, and 1930s Hollywood settings.

Some shows are family-friendly, while others are designed for adult audiences.

Special performances include a jewel heist mystery for children or religious groups.

Auditions for New Actors

Auditions are set for Sunday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m. at the Serenity Center for Arts on South Harvard Avenue.

Applicants do not need prior experience and will perform in small groups using scripts provided in advance. Interested performers can sign up through the Murder Mystery Company website.

The troupe seeks performers who embrace honesty, community, and excellence, and who are confident, collaborative, and open to learning.

National Recognition

The company gained national attention when founder Scott Cramton appeared on Shark Tank, showcasing the interactive murder mystery format.

Producer Jason Blum offered a deal after being impressed by the concept, which Cramton accepted.

A Unique Entertainment Experience

Even for guests who have attended other murder mysteries, the Tulsa troupe offers a fully immersive experience.

Every participant has a role in the story, whether as a suspect or a detective, creating long-lasting memories.