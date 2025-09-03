Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market returns Sept. 3 with vendors

Downtown Tulsa's Midweek Market returns Sept. 3 at Chapman Green Park, hosting over 30 vendors, food trucks, and live music every Wednesday evening.

Wednesday, September 3rd 2025, 8:00 am

By: Tiffany Lane


TULSA, Okla. -

Downtown Tulsa’s Midweek Market is back for the fall season, starting Sept. 3 at Chapman Green Park near Sixth and Main.

What to know

• Schedule: Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 5

• Location: Chapman Green Park, near Sixth Street and Main Street in downtown Tulsa

• Vendors and entertainment: More than 30 local vendors, food trucks, and live music

• Highlights: Fresh farm goods, soaps, art, and local breweries where visitors can grab a beer and enjoy the music

Parking

• Street parking is free after 5 p.m.

• Free parking is available about a block away at Trinity Episcopal Church

• A lot directly behind the market costs 4 dollars per spot

The Midweek Market aims to offer something for everyone, from families browsing produce to friends catching live music. Organizers encourage visitors to come downtown and make an evening of it.
