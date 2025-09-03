Broken Arrow ‘Neighbors Book Nook’ turns donated books into community support

Broken Arrow Neighbors’ new “Book Nook” sells donated books, with proceeds funding food, housing, and support programs for local families.

By: Ethan Wright

A small blue shed on the Broken Arrow Neighbors campus is bringing big opportunities to families across Green Country.

The “Neighbors Book Nook,” which opened this spring, is more than a bookstore. Every purchase goes directly to supporting programs that provide food, rental assistance and mentorship for neighbors in need.

A tradition turned year-round

The idea grew from Broken Arrow Neighbors’ annual book fair, a community tradition for more than 30 years. Instead of one weekend a year, shelves are now stocked and open every other Friday and Saturday.

Affordable prices for readers

Every book is donated and priced between $1 and $4. Shoppers who spend $5 also receive a coupon for a free book. Staff say the impact goes beyond the checkout counter.

“Our heart and soul will always be making sure that people are fed at Broken Arrow Neighbors,” a staff member said. “But what can a book open up for someone’s life, whether that be a cookbook or a DIY book or, you know, even those silly romance novels. You never know what a book can open in someone’s life.”

Supporting families beyond books

In addition to raising money for essential services, the Book Nook is now connected to the Wagoner County Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. Every child in the county who signs up can receive a free book delivered monthly until their 5th birthday.

How to visit

The Book Nook is open every other Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Broken Arrow Neighbors campus.