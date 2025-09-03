Tony-winning musical 'Kimberly Akimbo' tours Tulsa

Broadway veteran Ann Morrison stars in the touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo, now showing in Tulsa through Sunday.

By: Brooke Cox

-

The Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo has arrived in Tulsa, starring Broadway veteran Ann Morrison as the title character. Morrison visited the News On 6 studio to discuss the show and her career.

About the Show

Kimberly Akimbo follows a 16-year-old girl with a rare genetic disease that causes her to age rapidly. Morrison, 70, plays Kimberly, who inhabits the body of an older woman but retains the emotions of a teenager.

“She’s an optimist,” Morrison said. “Life expectancy could be not much beyond 16.”

The musical explores Kimberly’s relationships and a deeply dysfunctional family, with moments of humor woven throughout the dialogue.

Onstage Challenges

A key setting in the show is an ice skating rink where the actors use ice skates on polyglide, which is a synthetic ice.

“We put real ice skates on,” Morrison said. “Then we just start skating on the stage.”

She noted the rehearsal process included helmets and careful training to safely navigate the stage.

Career Reflections

Morrison, who has had a distinguished Broadway career, previously appeared in Merrily We Roll Along and has worked extensively as an actress and teacher.

She recently played King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Tulsa Performances

The touring production runs daily through Sunday, with matinee performances available at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“It’s a show full of heart,” Morrison said. “When you leave the theater, you’re going to feel good about yourself.”

To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit CelebrityAttractions.com.