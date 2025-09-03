Tulsa Records One of Its Wettest Summers Ever in 2025

Tulsa recorded one of its wettest summers on record in 2025, with more than 18 inches of rain falling during June, July and August.

Wednesday, September 3rd 2025, 11:22 am

By: Stephen Nehrenz, Brooke Cox


Tulsa just wrapped up one of its wettest summers on record.

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz said the city picked up more than 18 inches of rain during June, July and August, placing the season on the doorstep of the top 10 wettest summers ever recorded. Stephen says this was our 11th wettest summer on record.

Much of that rainfall came in June and the first half of July, which brought what Stephen described as "incredibly soggy" conditions across Green Country. Even with a drier stretch that developed from late July into August, totals still ended far above normal.

The persistent rain left many areas waterlogged through the middle of summer, making 2025 stand out as one of Tulsa’s soggiest seasons in more than a century of recordkeeping, which began in the late 1800s.
