No students injured after Oologah school bus involved in fatal crash with pick-up truck

An Oologah School bus was involved in an accident near 370 Rd. According to OHP, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into the bus.

By: Sam Carrico

-

One person is dead after state troopers say a pickup truck crashed into the back of an Oologah school bus near Highway 169 and 370 Road on Wednesday.

The southbound lanes of Highway 169 are back open after being closed for several hours.

Oologah's superintendent says none of the students were hurt, but the driver of the pickup was killed.

Superintendent David Wilkins says they had administrative staff at the scene as soon as they heard what happened, and parents say they're grateful for the district's quick response.

The crash near Highway 169 and 370 Road shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for hours.

State troopers say the driver of the white pickup rear-ended the school bus around 3:30 this afternoon as the bus stopped to let kids off.

Superintendent David Wilkins says he's grateful none of his students were hurt and says things could have been a lot worse.

"It's interesting and amazing to see how strong and tough these buses are. But yeah, very fortunate. It's really scary to get that phone call, so we rushed out, glad everybody was OK," he said.

Wilkins says all the students were checked out by paramedics before being taken back to the upper elementary school so their parents could pick them up.

Courtney Bozell says her kids were not on the bus but says it was still scary to get that call from the district.

"Yeah, I mean, it's honestly really sad. I can't believe that something like that would happen. And it's tragic. I can't believe somebody actually passed away. I mean, it's really, really sad," she said.

Superintendent Wilkins says the district plans to check on the students who were on the bus during school on Thursday.

"We'll do follow-up programs," he said. "All of our principals had come out just to check on their kids. A couple of our counselors are already out here. We'll follow up with these kids tomorrow to make sure everybody is ok."

The superintendent says this is a good reminder to be careful when you're driving, especially around school buses.