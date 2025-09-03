Tulsa residents seek self-defense training after park attacks

After a surge in local interest due to park attacks in Tulsa, Midtown Martial Arts is offering a public self-defense course. Learn how physical preparedness and awareness can help deter threats.

By: Madison Jones

Following two recent attacks at Turkey Mountain and Hunter Park, many Tulsa residents are reevaluating their personal safety. One local martial arts studio in Midtown Tulsa is stepping up to help.

Midtown Martial Arts Sees Surge in Interest

Bryan Tosh, owner and instructor at Midtown Martial Arts, says he’s seen a noticeable increase in interest surrounding self-defense classes. He believes it’s a direct response to community concern.

“We decided to do this when we saw what was happening around our community,” Tosh said. “We saw the fear from some of these people, and we hate that it has to be that way.”

Hands-On Skills for Real-World Situations

Tosh teaches students how to defend themselves in the event of an attack, with techniques ranging from proper stances and hip rotations to using vocal commands to deter aggressors. Being verbal is part of the defense strategy. Tosh trains his students to be loud and assertive in order to startle and discourage potential threats.

Awareness Is the First Line of Defense

Tosh emphasizes that physical moves are important, but awareness is key.

“Number one is awareness. If you’re walking down a path, get your head out of your phone. Don’t be digging in your purse. Make sure you look around you and look for places where someone may be.”

Fitness and Continued Training

Tosh also underscores the importance of building strength and staying active. For some, firearm training may also become part of their personal safety plan.

“It’s important to keep your body doing some movements,” he explains. “If you have zero strength, you're not going to be able to do much of this.”

But more than anything, he advocates for consistency.

“I’m really a big advocate for continued training,” Tosh says. “You have to get out of your comfort zone, because when someone attacks you, it often happens very quickly.”

Community Class Open to the Public

Midtown Martial Arts is offering a self-defense course this Saturday at 11 a.m. with space for about 30 students. The $10 class fee will be donated to Domestic Violence Intervention Services.

