Nuance Music Studio opens Tulsa location with Kindermusik classes and more

A new music studio has opened in Tulsa, offering Kindermusik, piano, guitar, and voice lessons. Nuance Music Studio is a family business started by several people in the Tulsa Remote program.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

Nuance Music Studio recently opened a location in Tulsa. The owners moved from North Carolina to be part of the Tulsa Remote program, but are originally from the Dominican Republic.

A Family Business

Co-director Farida Pena got her master's degree in Music Education and has been teaching and developing Kindermusik programs for more than 30 years. Her son, Milton Fernandez, is the director of Nuance Music Studio and got his doctorate in Piano Performance from the University of Oregon.

"My passion has always been seeking a performance career as a classical pianist and also being an educator," he said.

Music for Child Development

Kindermusik is a music and movement program. It was founded 48 years ago in Greensboro, North Carolina, and now there are classes taught in more than 74 countries. Nuance Music Studio is one of only two places in Tulsa that offer it.

The class is for children 0-6 years old.

"For babies and toddlers, we mostly sing, play some instruments, do rhymes, and do a lot of steady beat activities," said Pena.

Research shows that introducing music to children early is good for brain development.

Pena added, "We use music as a tool to develop children's social, emotional, physical, and cognitive skills."

Building Future Musicians

Nuance Music Studio is not only focused on teaching music and instruments to students, but also on setting them on a path to become future musicians.

"We blend all these skills in a way that they, not just play, but they can understand what they are doing. It is more like in themselves," said Fernandez.

The studio offers Kindermusik, piano, guitar, and voice lessons. Students will learn musicality, stage presence, creativity, and improve their instrumental skills. It is at 7181 South Braden Ave. in Tulsa.

For more information about Nuance Music Studio, visit their website.