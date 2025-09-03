Broken Arrow nonprofit helping adults with intellectual disabilities gets big furniture donation

A Broken Arrow nonprofit that focuses on helping adults with intellectual disabilities received a big donation of furniture to help furnish new living spaces for residents. The foundation is hopeful to get even more donations as construction nears completion.

By: Cal Day

A church is donating a lot of furniture to Gatesway Foundation, a Broken Arrow nonprofit that helps adults with intellectual disabilities. The furniture will go into the new cottages being built for people living on the property.

"We'll be moving into the new houses and that will be a great thing," said Edward Valencia, a resident of 30 years.

Valencia will be one of the new residents of the cottages once construction is complete. The Gatesway Foundation helps Valencia and other adults with housing, employment and everything in between.

He is looking forward to moving day.

"It's going to probably feel like a million dollars in there," said Valencia. "New floors, new tile, new windowsills."

Also new inside of the homes will be furniture donated by Church 3434.

"Bedroom sets, living room sets, kitchen items," said Kristina Watkins with the Gatesway Foundation.

Watkins says this donation will furnish five bedrooms inside the new cottage. She is grateful for the help and keeps her attention on getting more donations for this new home and the others under construction.

"Donations in that way of physical goods are equally as important," she said. "This is a gigantic help and a gigantic donation for us."

More than 50 other rooms still need to be furnished, so the foundation is accepting donations of bedroom furniture, couches and coffee tables. Those interested in providing donations can contact Watkins at kwatkins@gatesway.org.